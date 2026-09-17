North Texas Giving Day raises funds for local causes

The Brief Today marks the 18th annual North Texas Giving Day, running online through midnight to support local community causes. Donors can choose from thousands of verified local charities covering causes from education and cancer support to animal welfare. Search for organizations by name, category, or location and make direct contributions online at northtexasgivingday.org.



Today is North Texas Giving Day. It’s the largest community-wide giving event in the nation.

What we know:

More than 3,000 verified local nonprofits are participating in this year’s fundraising event, which runs through midnight.

Donors can choose from a variety of causes to support – from educational organizations to groups that support cancer survivors or injured animals.

FOX 4 featured several of these amazing charities on Good Day.

What you can do:

Visit the North Texas Giving Day website at northtexasgivingday.org to search for an cause by name, category, or location.

The backstory:

This is the 18th year for North Texas Giving Day.

Last year, generous donors contributed about $78 million.

Since its inception, North Texas Giving Day has raised $712 million for worthy, local causes.