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North Texas Giving Day raises funds for local causes

By
FOX 4
Dallas
Published September 17, 2026 11:56 AM CDT
Published September 17, 2026 11:56 AM CDT
North Texas Giving Day launches 18th annual campaign supporting over 3,000 local nonprofits
North Texas Giving Day launches 18th annual campaign supporting over 3,000 local nonprofits

North Texas Giving Day launches 18th annual campaign supporting over 3,000 local nonprofits

The 18th annual North Texas Giving Day is underway until midnight, connecting donors with more than 3,000 verified regional nonprofits through Communities Foundation of Texas.

The Brief

    • Today marks the 18th annual North Texas Giving Day, running online through midnight to support local community causes.
    • Donors can choose from thousands of verified local charities covering causes from education and cancer support to animal welfare.
    • Search for organizations by name, category, or location and make direct contributions online at northtexasgivingday.org.

DALLAS - Today is North Texas Giving Day. It’s the largest community-wide giving event in the nation.

What we know:

More than 3,000 verified local nonprofits are participating in this year’s fundraising event, which runs through midnight.

Donors can choose from a variety of causes to support – from educational organizations to groups that support cancer survivors or injured animals.

FOX 4 featured several of these amazing charities on Good Day.

Take Me Home Pet Rescue highlights community impact as North Texas Giving Day kicks off
Take Me Home Pet Rescue highlights community impact as North Texas Giving Day kicks off

Take Me Home Pet Rescue highlights community impact as North Texas Giving Day kicks off

The 18th annual North Texas Giving Day is underway until midnight, supporting over 3,000 local nonprofits like Take Me Home Pet Rescue and raising over $712 million since inception.

Wish Kid Skyler discovers surprise trip to Hawaii on North Texas Giving Day
Wish Kid Skyler discovers surprise trip to Hawaii on North Texas Giving Day

Wish Kid Skyler discovers surprise trip to Hawaii on North Texas Giving Day

Make-A-Wish North Texas CEO Kim Elenez joins Good Day to share how North Texas Giving Day donations help grant life-changing wishes to local children facing critical illnesses.

Dallas Winds highlights music education and concerts for 18th North Texas Giving Day
Dallas Winds highlights music education and concerts for 18th North Texas Giving Day

Dallas Winds highlights music education and concerts for 18th North Texas Giving Day

Dallas Winds Executive Director Michelle Hall and Education Director Jeremy Kondrat join Good Day to showcase their music programs for the 18th annual North Texas Giving Day.

Ruthie's Fueled by Good highlights second-chance hiring on North Texas Giving Day
Ruthie's Fueled by Good highlights second-chance hiring on North Texas Giving Day

Ruthie's Fueled by Good highlights second-chance hiring on North Texas Giving Day

Ruthie's Fueled by Good founder Ashlee Kleinert joins Good Day to share how North Texas Giving Day supports second-chance employment and St. Philip's School and Community Center.

What you can do:

Visit the North Texas Giving Day website at northtexasgivingday.org to search for an cause by name, category, or location.

The backstory:

This is the 18th year for North Texas Giving Day.

Last year, generous donors contributed about $78 million.

Since its inception, North Texas Giving Day has raised $712 million for worthy, local causes.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Communities Foundation of Texas and local nonprofit organizations.

Dallas