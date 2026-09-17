North Texas Giving Day raises funds for local causes
DALLAS - Today is North Texas Giving Day. It’s the largest community-wide giving event in the nation.
What we know:
More than 3,000 verified local nonprofits are participating in this year’s fundraising event, which runs through midnight.
Donors can choose from a variety of causes to support – from educational organizations to groups that support cancer survivors or injured animals.
FOX 4 featured several of these amazing charities on Good Day.
What you can do:
Visit the North Texas Giving Day website at northtexasgivingday.org to search for an cause by name, category, or location.
The backstory:
This is the 18th year for North Texas Giving Day.
Last year, generous donors contributed about $78 million.
Since its inception, North Texas Giving Day has raised $712 million for worthy, local causes.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Communities Foundation of Texas and local nonprofit organizations.