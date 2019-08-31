North Texas girl battling cancer gets surprise from FC Dallas

Image 1 of 3 ▼

It has been a day of wonderful surprises for a 10-year-old Roanoke girl who is battling cancer.

A pink fire truck arrived at Brynn Moore's home Friday morning to escort her and her family to Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

An avid soccer fan and player, Brynn spent the day meeting FC Dallas players and touring the Soccer Hall of Fame.

She also spent the day practicing with the team.

Brynn's parents learned about her cancer when she went to have a sports injury checked out.

A biopsy in July revealed the cancer.

Since then, the family says support has been overwhelming.

"Blessed. Blessed. Like, you don't know who your tribe is, and I think one of the most important things we have learned is how big the tribe is," Brynn’s mother, Lindsey Matthews, said.

“I'm just grateful for having people next to me through this, and it’s just nice of them to do all this for me. When really gifts mean nothing to me, but I know that the gifts are just support,” Brynn said.

You might recognize Brynn, as she’s is the girl seen on billboards for childhood cancer awareness.

You can show support for Brynn at Saturday night's FC Dallas game.

$15 discount tickets will help a foundation chosen by Brynn's family.

The game starts at 7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.