Nine of 10 Texas constitutional amendments pass; Arlington voters approve school bonds

Voters across Texas passed nine of 10 constitutional amendments on the ballot Tuesday, including a measure that would make it more difficult to enact a state income tax.

Locally, most of the bond propositions in various cities were approved by voters and the runoff for the State House seat vacated after Eric Johnson became mayor of Dallas will head to a runoff.

North Texas elections

Voters in Arlington approved a $966 million bond referendum, with about 67 of voters approving. It will allow a rebuild of at least four schools and some level of upgrade on all 78 campuses. Money will also go to school security systems and fine arts. It will take about five years for everything to be completed.

In Keller, voters approved a $315 million bond referendum. The bond will allow the district to replace four of the district's oldest campuses. Other projects include upgrades to safety and security district-wide and building and centers for industrial trade and agricultural science.

In Denton, three of four bond propositions passed. Voters approved millions in spending on street improvements, public safety facilities for the police department, and buying new park lands. A fourth bond in support of public art failed by about four percentage points.

The race to fill the vacant state house seat in southern Dallas formerly held by Mayor Johnson will require a runoff. Activist Lorraine Birabil has a sizable lead with 35 percent of the vote. With the numbers as they stand, she'll go up against developer James Armstrong, III. Communications executive Daniel Clayton finished just five votes behind Armstrong. Clayton could to seek a re-count in the race.

Statewide elections

Voters across the state approved Prop. 4, which will make it very difficult to enact a state income tax. Lawmakers will now need a two-thirds majority vote before bringing the vote to the people. Previously, they only needed a simple majority to put state income tax on the ballot.

Prop. 5 gives more money to state parks from existing state sales and use taxes. It passed by a wide margin, with 87 percent of voters approving of it.

Prop. 3 authorizes the legislature to provide temporary tax exemptions for property damaged by disasters. The amendment was drawn up after Hurricane Harvey, but it could also help people whose homes were damaged in the tornadoes last month. It passed with 85 percent of thebote.

Prop. 10 also passed with 94 percent of voters agreeing to make it easier for law enforcement K9 handlers to adopt their animal partners after the dogs retire.

Prop. 1 was the only ballot measure to fail on Tuesday. It would have allowed voters to elect municipal judges to serve in multiple cities simultaneously.

