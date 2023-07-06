Expand / Collapse search

Newborn baby abandoned at Plano business

Plano
PLANO, Texas - Police in Plano are investigating after a newborn baby was found abandoned.

Someone found the child wrapped in a towel around 2 p.m. Wednesday at a business near the Central Expressway and Plano Parkway.

Police did not release the business's name, but there is a Planned Parenthood clinic in that area.

The child had been born just an hour earlier.

The baby is now in good condition at a hospital in Dallas.

Police said they were able to identify the mother and father. It’s not clear if they are facing charges.

Texas does have a safe haven law that allows new parents to drop off an infant without risk of criminal charges, but it must be done at a hospital, fire station, or EMT station.