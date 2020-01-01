New Texas laws dealing with sex crimes, data breaches take effect in 2020

article

On the first day of 2020 some new laws are in effect.

In Texas, colleges and universities have new reporting requirements for sex crimes.

Employees could face criminal charges for not reporting allegations of harassment, assault or talking to the Title 9 coordinator.

Another new Texas law requires businesses to notify customers about hacks.

So if you share sensitive information with a business and the company’s data system gets compromised, the business must notify you within 60 days.

Recreational marijuana went on sale legally in Illinois on New Year’s Day.

The first 37 dispensaries in the state opened Wednesday morning. People across the state camped out so they could make their legal pot purchases as soon as the doors opened.

And millions of Americans will start to make more money in 2020.

In 20 states and 26 cities and counties, the minimum wage increased. Minimum pay increased to $15 an hour or more in 17 of those cities.

In Texas, the minimum wage remains at the national standard of $7.25 an hour.