Neiman Marcus to close Downtown Dallas location this fall

The Brief Neiman Marcus will close its storefront in Downtown Dallas in September. The company will continue to operate its Neiman Marcus store in North Park Mall. It's the second major departure that has hit Downtown Dallas this week, with the Dallas Mavericks set to move out of downtown for a new arena in Far North Dallas.



A high-end fashion landmark in Downtown Dallas will close its doors this fall.

Neiman Marcus leaving Downtown Dallas

What we know:

Neiman Marcus announced in a letter to customers that it will close its Downtown Dallas location on Main Street this fall. The store's final day of operation will be September 30.

The company plans to continue operating its Neiman Marcus location at North Park Mall, and will fulfill all active orders and alterations for any bride who has purchased at the soon-to-be closed location.

NM also announced plans to infuse elements of the Downtown location into the North Park location, including reimagining the Neiman Marcus Cafe into The Zodiac Room and celebrating other pieces of its history.

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Neiman Marcus, which was founded in Dallas, was acquired by Saks Global in 2024. The company is going through a bankruptcy process and is navigating a changing world of retail.

The store nearly closed in 2025, but opted to stay open into 2026 as the company looked to "reimagine" the location.

Letter to customers

At Neiman Marcus, we are always evaluating how to best serve our clients and solidify our leading position in luxury retail for the future. With that in mind, and taking into account customer preferences and demand, we have made the difficult decision to close the Neiman Marcus Downtown Dallas store. We will continue to welcome customers Downtown through September 30, 2026.

With deep roots in Dallas, we remain deeply committed to providing you with a curated selection of the finest luxury goods, unparalleled service and exceptional luxury experiences at our nearby North Park store. As we move forward, we will continue to draw inspiration from the legacy of the Downtown store and plan to infuse elements of its rich history into our NorthPark store. This will include reimagining the Neiman Marcus Café into The Zodiac Room, servicing brides from North Park and celebrating other important pieces of our history.

We greatly value our relationship with you and thank you for your loyalty. We look forward to continuing to serve you Downtown through the end of September, at our other locations and online at Neiman Marcus.com.

Companies leaving Downtown Dallas

Neiman Marcus is the second business in as many days to announce its departure from Dallas' downtown area.

On Monday, the Dallas Mavericks announced they plan on buying 104 acres of land at the former Valley View Mall site in Far North Dallas to construct a new arena and entertainment district.

The future move will take the Mavs out of downtown, where they've played since their inception in 1980.