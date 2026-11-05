Motorcyclist killed in crash on westbound LBJ TEXPress

The Brief A motorcyclist died after losing control and crashing early Thursday morning on the westbound LBJ TEXPress near Webb Chapel Road. The victim was riding with a group of other motorcyclists at the time of the crash. The victim's identity and the cause of the crash are currently unknown and under investigation.



A motorcyclist died early Thursday morning after losing control and crashing on the westbound LBJ TEXPress in Dallas.

Fatal crash shuts down express lanes

What we know:

Dallas Police responded to the crash at 1:03 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the LBJ TEXPress at Webb Chapel Road.

The victim was riding with a group of other motorcyclists when the rider lost control and crashed, police said.

The victim died at the scene.

As of 5 a.m., crews had detoured all traffic out of the express lanes and into the main lanes past the Midway Road interchange.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the victim's identity.

Dallas Police accident investigators and Vehicular Crimes Detectives are working to learn what led to the crash.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What's next:

Investigators continue to work at the crash site. Officials hope to reopen the express lanes between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.