Motorcyclist killed in crash on westbound LBJ TEXPress
DALLAS - A motorcyclist died early Thursday morning after losing control and crashing on the westbound LBJ TEXPress in Dallas.
Fatal crash shuts down express lanes
What we know:
Dallas Police responded to the crash at 1:03 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the LBJ TEXPress at Webb Chapel Road.
The victim was riding with a group of other motorcyclists when the rider lost control and crashed, police said.
The victim died at the scene.
As of 5 a.m., crews had detoured all traffic out of the express lanes and into the main lanes past the Midway Road interchange.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the victim's identity.
Dallas Police accident investigators and Vehicular Crimes Detectives are working to learn what led to the crash.
What's next:
Investigators continue to work at the crash site. Officials hope to reopen the express lanes between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.
The Source: The information in this article comes from Dallas Police.