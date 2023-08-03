Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Red River County
3
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County
Red Flag Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County

Mega Millions winnings after taxes: How much the winner could actually take home in Texas

By
Published 
Updated 10:10AM
Lottery
FOX 4

Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to be worth $1.25 billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes ever in the U.S.

If you beat the odds and match all six numbers you will take home much less than a billion dollars (not that you'd complain).

Winners can choose to have their prize money paid out in 30 payments over 29 years, or in a lump sum.

Related

Mega Millions Drawing: Texan wins $4M as jackpot climbs to $1.25B
article

Mega Millions Drawing: Texan wins $4M as jackpot climbs to $1.25B

409,622 tickets purchased in Texas won something in Tuesday night's Mega Million drawing, according to the Texas Lottery.

If there is a single winner of the $1.25 billion jackpot, those who pick the cash option will receive an estimated $625.3 million. 

Then there are the taxes. The IRS immediately takes 24% of all lottery winnings over $5,000, dropping the total to approximately $475,228,000 for a winner choosing the lump sum. 

READ MORE: States that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous

The winner will also likely owe more when they file their 2023 federal income taxes.

Texas is one of 10 states that does not tax lottery winnings at the state level. 

Friday's drawing will be held at 10 p.m.