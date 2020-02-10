Meet some of the dynamic duos competing for brickbuilding glory on ‘LEGO Masters’

"LEGO Masters" is a distinct competition show as there are few-to-no barriers to entry regarding the contestants who can compete. While some televised network contests encourage their competitors to be of a certain age and build, all that's required to compete on FOX's new series are a reliable pair of functional hands, a passion for innovation and a big personality incapable of being boxed in.

Oh, and liking LEGOs helps too, it seems.

The network recently released five clips of some of the teams who are competing on "LEGO Masters" this season. You'll have to watch the show to meet the full lineup of esteemed toy architects, but in the meantime, here are some of the boisterous faces chasing after brick glory this season.

Storytelling is one of Mel and Jermaine's joint strong suits. Regardless of how make it in the competition, you can count on these two sharing fables along the way.

Hear it from the builders:

"I'm built for this, alright? There is no being nervous." - Jermaine



"We're a force to be reckoned with." - Mel

With a rock-solid marriage built upon a sturdy foundation of LEGO bricks, Flynn and Richard excel in crafting visually-enticing builds that never lack in creativity or technological innovation.

Hear it from the builders:

"We got our creative juices flowing so everybody just better watch out." - Flynn

"We're a team and we need each other, neither one of us can do this alone." - Richard

These "LEGO ladies from the Ozarks" may initially charm you with their smiles, but be forewarned, underestimating Kara and Jessie’s stellar team communication and focus will result in a humiliating defeat.

Hear it from the builders:

"I'm extremely competitive, I do not like to lose. And if I do lose, I'm going to go down looking good." - Kara

"We are like Thelma and Louise, we are always looking for that next adventure." - Jessie

It’ll be hard to find a kryptonite for this duo. Christian and Aaron thrive in both vehicle builds and complex shaping, and rely on a firm brains-and-brawn dynamic to shoulder them through the competition's toughest challenges.

Hear it from the builders:

"I didn’t come here to play, I came here to win." - Aaron



"I came here to play." - Christian

These cosplayers are hoping to break stereotypes and set a positive example for girls through their participation in the show. Expect great storytelling and LEGO character assembly skills from this costume-loving Texas twosome.

Hear it from the builders:

"I love that process of taking something apart and reverse engineering it and understanding how it works." - Amie

“We literally can do anything you throw at us.” - Krystle

Which team are you rooting for to make it to the finale? Watch "LEGO Masters" on Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on FOX.

