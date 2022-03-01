Mayfest returns to Fort Worth this year

article

After canceling two years in a row because of COVID-19, Mayfest is returning to Fort Worth.

It's a big year for the event, celebrating its 50th anniversary.

There will be plenty of food, carnival rides, and live music.

Mayfest runs May 5-8, at Fort Worth's Trinity Park.

Everyone gets in for free on opening day, Thursday, May 5.

Fox 4 is a proud sponsor of Mayfest.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Mom pays teen son $1,800 to stay off social media for 6 years