Maryland woman flies across the country to reunite with her lost dog

A Maryland woman was reunited with her dog in Santa Fe earlier this month.

Roughiatou, a truck driver, was traveling through Santa Fe when her 2-year-old dog Panfilo ran away.

Over two weeks later, Roughiatou spotted Panfilo on the website for the Santa Fe Animal Shelter. The pup had been picked up as a stray, and received a full medical workup and care at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter.

Roughiatou flew from Maryland to Santa Fe to reunite with Panfilo.

"Stories like this make us all smile a little wider and remind us that pets are truly family," said Pamela Weese Powell, Director of Philanthropy at the shelter. "We’re so grateful to be here as a resource to families and to our community."











