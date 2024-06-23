Mansfield woman fell out of car, hit by vehicle, mother says

article

A Mansfield woman is in the hospital after allegedly falling out of a vehicle and being struck by a car.

Mansfield police say they received a 911 call from the mother of the victim around 1:15 a.m.

The caller said she was driving her 21-year-old daughter home because her daughter was possibly too drunk to drive herself.

The mother told police that she was traveling on FM 917 when her daughter fell out of the car and was hit by at least one vehicle.

The caller told police she didn't immediately stop because there were other cars on the roadway behind her, but she turned around and called 911.

When police arrived at the scene they found the 21-year-old with major injuries. CareFlight flew the woman to John Peter Smith Hospital.

Featured article

Mansfield police say at last notice the 21-year-old is stable and receiving treatment for her injuries.

No arrests were made the the scene of the crash.

Mansfield PD is asking for anyone who saw the incident to email police at casey.knowles@mansfieldtexas.gov.

