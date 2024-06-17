Mansfield shelter in place lifted after fire

article

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office lifted a shelter in place order in Mansfield after a fire on Monday afternoon.

Crews were called 5500 block of Jessica Lane in Mansfield for what the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office originally called an RV explosion.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for the surrounding area shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office says no injuries have been reported.

Fire crews from Rendon, Mansfield, Kennedale, Forest Hill, Crowley, Edgecliffe Village and Fort Worth responded to the area.

The Mansfield Fire Department says the fire was a large trash pile that was threatening nearby houses.

MFD said there were no explosions or evacuations needed.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for updates.