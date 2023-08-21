Expand / Collapse search
Man fatally shot in Northeast Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police are trying to figure out who shot a man overnight.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Monday on Park Lane near Greenville Avenue in Northeast Dallas.

Officers found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Anonymous tips are welcome by calling 214-373-8477.