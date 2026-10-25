Man dead after Sunday morning shooting on Fabrication Street in West Dallas

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The Brief A man died after being shot in the chest before 5 a.m. Sunday in the Trinity Groves area of Dallas. Officers and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the 700 block of Fabrication Street and rushed the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the victim's identity, and investigators have not announced any suspect information or motive.



Dallas police are investigating an early morning fatal shooting that left a man dead Sunday in the Trinity Groves area.

Fatal shooting in West Dallas

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 700 block of Fabrication Street around 4:56 a.m., according to preliminary reports from the Dallas Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim's identity pending notification of next of kin, and no suspect information or motive has been provided.

What you can do:

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department.