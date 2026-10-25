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Man dead after Sunday morning shooting on Fabrication Street in West Dallas

By
FOX Local
West Dallas
Published October 25, 2026 2:43 PM CDT
Published October 25, 2026 2:43 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A man died after being shot in the chest before 5 a.m. Sunday in the Trinity Groves area of Dallas.
    • Officers and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the 700 block of Fabrication Street and rushed the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
    • Authorities have not released the victim's identity, and investigators have not announced any suspect information or motive.

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating an early morning fatal shooting that left a man dead Sunday in the Trinity Groves area.

Fatal shooting in West Dallas

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 700 block of Fabrication Street around 4:56 a.m., according to preliminary reports from the Dallas Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim's identity pending notification of next of kin, and no suspect information or motive has been provided.

What you can do:

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.

West DallasCrime and Public Safety