Man dead after Sunday morning shooting on Fabrication Street in West Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating an early morning fatal shooting that left a man dead Sunday in the Trinity Groves area.
Fatal shooting in West Dallas
What we know:
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 700 block of Fabrication Street around 4:56 a.m., according to preliminary reports from the Dallas Police Department.
Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the victim's identity pending notification of next of kin, and no suspect information or motive has been provided.
What you can do:
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.