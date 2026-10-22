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Developing

Suspect in custody after woman shot, killed at Kaufman County home, deputies say

By
FOX 4
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 22, 2026 9:13 PM CDT
Published October 22, 2026 9:13 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A woman was shot and killed at a home on Arborwood Drive in Forney on Thursday, according to investigators.
    • A man was taken into custody in connection with the incident and booked into the Kaufman County Detention Center.
    • Authorities have not yet released the victim's identity, the suspect's name, or a possible motive.

FORNEY, Texas - A man was taken into custody after a woman was shot and killed at a home in Forney on Thursday, authorities said. 

What we know:

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the home on Arborwood Drive after receiving a call regarding a shooting. 

Deputies said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released. 

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office said a suspect was taken into custody following the incident. However, investigators did not provide the man’s name nor any details on how he was linked to the shooting. 

What's next:

The suspect was booked into the Kaufman County Detection Center. 

This is a developing story. The sheriff’s office said additional information will be released as it becomes available. 

The Source: The information in this article comes from a news release from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. 

Crime and Public SafetyForneyKaufman CountyNews