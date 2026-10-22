Suspect in custody after woman shot, killed at Kaufman County home, deputies say
FORNEY, Texas - A man was taken into custody after a woman was shot and killed at a home in Forney on Thursday, authorities said.
What we know:
The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the home on Arborwood Drive after receiving a call regarding a shooting.
Deputies said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.
What we don't know:
The sheriff’s office said a suspect was taken into custody following the incident. However, investigators did not provide the man’s name nor any details on how he was linked to the shooting.
What's next:
The suspect was booked into the Kaufman County Detection Center.
This is a developing story. The sheriff’s office said additional information will be released as it becomes available.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a news release from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.