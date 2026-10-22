Suspect in custody after woman shot, killed at Kaufman County home, deputies say

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The Brief A woman was shot and killed at a home on Arborwood Drive in Forney on Thursday, according to investigators. A man was taken into custody in connection with the incident and booked into the Kaufman County Detention Center. Authorities have not yet released the victim's identity, the suspect's name, or a possible motive.



A man was taken into custody after a woman was shot and killed at a home in Forney on Thursday, authorities said.

What we know:

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the home on Arborwood Drive after receiving a call regarding a shooting.

Deputies said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office said a suspect was taken into custody following the incident. However, investigators did not provide the man’s name nor any details on how he was linked to the shooting.

What's next:

The suspect was booked into the Kaufman County Detection Center.

This is a developing story. The sheriff’s office said additional information will be released as it becomes available.