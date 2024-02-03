3 North Texans among 20 Make-A-Wish kids heading to the Super Bowl

article

Three North Texas Make-A-Wish kids got their ultimate wish granted and will be going to the Super Bowl.

Luke Blank, Solomon Barber, and Vincent W. will be among the 20 Wish Kids heading to Las Vegas for the big game.

The organization, which grants wishes for children battling critical illnesses, said that's the largest number of wishes ever granted at a Super Bowl.

The recipients and their families will also get treated to behind-the-scenes tours at Allegiant Stadium.