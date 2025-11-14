Major crash closes Highway 287 in Fort Worth, critically injures one

article

The Brief A multi-vehicle crash occurred on Northwest Highway 287 in North Fort Worth around 2 a.m. Friday, leading to a critical injury and an extended closure of the northbound lanes. One man was critically injured and ejected from his van after colliding with a tow truck; the driver of the tow truck was uninjured. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, and police have not yet released the identities of those involved or an update on the injured man's condition.



A multi-vehicle crash closed a section of Northwest Highway 287 in North Fort Worth early Friday morning, leaving one man critically injured, according to Fort Worth police.

What we know:

Fort Worth police officers responded to the major accident on the northbound lanes of NW Highway 287 near Blue Mound Road around 2 a.m. Friday.

Investigators determined a man was ejected from his van after it collided with a tow truck. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The driver of the tow truck was reported to be uninjured and was not taken to the hospital.

The crash investigation and cleanup required the closure of NW 287 for several hours, with crews also working to repair a broken highway barrier damaged in the collision.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and authorities have not yet released the identities of those involved or provided an updated condition report on the critically injured man.