Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks show to return, full-scale

A full-scale fireworks show by Macy's will return on July 4 to celebrate the nation's independence and the rebirth of New York City

"This will be the biggest show yet, literally," announced Mayor Bill de Blasio during a briefing on the pandemic. "Macy's is putting together the biggest fire display they've ever had."

Last year, the show had to be reworked because the city continued to cope with the coronavirus pandemic . Instead of one big show, Macy's held five-minute pyrotechnic presentations over several days and ended with a broadcast from the top of the Empire State Building.

This year, spectators are welcome to come out and watch 65,000 shells launching from five barges in the East River between Midtown Manhattan and Queens and Brooklyn.

"It's going to take on added meaning this year as a symbol of our rebirth," de Blasio said.

"It all starts with a spark," Macy's executive producer Will Coss said. "That's how Macy's and America's biggest Independence Day celebration is going to come to life against the incredible New York City skyline. On Sunday, July 4, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the 45th Annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks will ignite in a jaw-dropping salute to our nation."

Spectators will be allowed to line the waterfronts. The 25-minute show will also be televised.

"This is part of the summer of New York City, the rebirth of New York City. We're so excited about it," de Blasio said. "Why is it possible? Because you got vaccinated and the numbers keep coming in, this is just great."

To date, about 53% of City residents have gotten at least one shot.

The mayor said there will be dedicated viewing areas for vaccinated people and unvaccinated people and those who want to join with friends and family members who are not vaccinated.

Coney Island will also host a fireworks show on July 4. It will start immediately after the Macy's show concludes.