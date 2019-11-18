Lyft pulls scooters out of Dallas

article

Lyft scooters will no longer be on the streets of Dallas by the end of the week.

The company, which is mostly known for its ride sharing service, is pulling out of the Dallas market on Friday, November 22.

Dallas is one of six cities Lyft is removing scooters from, the company announced. Others include Atlanta, Phoenix and San Antonio.

Lyft’s decision comes just after the Dallas City Council postponed any changes to the current scooter ordinance until the end of March.

Numerous scooter options remain locally, including: Bird, Jump, Lime and Ojo.