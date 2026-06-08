Lubbock judge blocks NCAA permanent ban of Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby, after gambling controversy

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The Brief A Texas judge granted a temporary injunction blocking the NCAA's permanent ban making Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby eligible to play in 2026. The NCAA issued the ban after Sorsby admitted to placing over 9,000 bets totaling $90,000, though his legal team argued his gambling disorder is a medical issue. Sorsby will serve a two-game suspension to start the season while the final outcome of his pending lawsuit against the NCAA remains unknown.



Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby will be eligible to play during the 2026 season after a Texas state judge granted a temporary injunction blocking the NCAA from enforcing a permanent eligibility ban relating to Sorsby's admitted sports gambling violations.

Why a Texas judge blocked Brendan Sorsby's NCAA ban

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - JANUARY 24: Future Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby shouts during the first half of the game between the Houston Cougars and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena on January 24, 2026 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo b Expand

What we know:

The ruling allows Sorsby to participate for the Red Raiders football team after serving a two-game suspension at the start of the season.

Judge Ken Curry of the 99th District Court in Lubbock County found that Sorsby would suffer "probable, imminent and irreparable injury" if he were prevented from playing while his lawsuit against the NCAA proceeds.

As part of the court's order, Sorsby must continue treatment and counseling related to gambling addiction, participate in recovery programs and submit regular compliance reports.

Details of the Texas Tech QB's $90,000 gambling case

The backstory:

Sorsby was a former Indiana Hoosiers and Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback who transferred to Texas Tech this offseason before he sued the NCAA after they ruled him permanently ineligible. The ruling followed an investigation into his gambling history.

Court filings indicate Sorsby wagered at least $90,000 across more than 9,000 bets during his college career, including bets involving Indiana athletics while he was a member of the Hoosiers program. He continued his sports betting after transferring to Texas Tech in January and has acknowledged sending more than $65,000 to friends to cover bets made on his behalf during his college career, according to college sports reporters.

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NCAA stance on player eligibility, game integrity

Big picture view:

The NCAA's rules generally call for permanent ineligibility when an athlete bets on their own team. The association argued in court filings that Sorsby's conduct threatened the integrity of college sports and warranted enforcement of its gambling policies.

Sorsby's legal team, led by attorney Jeffrey Kesler, countered that he never bet on a game in which he played, never manipulated the outcome of any contest and had been diagnosed with a gambling disorder. Attorneys also cited his completion of a residential treatment program and ongoing counseling efforts.

The NCAA has publicly disagreed with the ruling and indicated it is considering further legal action, though the temporary injunction remains in effect.

Gambling as a mental health issue

Dig deeper:

The case differs from several recent NCAA eligibility lawsuits involving transfer rules and eligibility waivers because it centers on admitted violations of NCAA gambling regulations rather than the interpretation of eligibility rules.

In a two-hour hearing in Lubbock County District Court last week, Kessler argued that the NCAA ignored its own rules by not considering Sorsby's well-being when it ruled him ineligible, describing his gambling history as a mental health issue that the NCAA is obligated to support and not punish.

NCAA attorney Taylor Askew said in the hearing that the organization did consider Sorsby's mental health in its process of deeming him permanently ineligible and that those challenges do not excuse the consequences of his actions.

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Sorsby's return to football

What's next:

Sorsby is expected to take over as the Red Raiders' starting quarterback as the defending Big 12 champions prepare for the 2026 season.

The underlying lawsuit remains pending, and the temporary injunction does not represent a final decision on the case. However, under the current court order, Sorsby is eligible to play for Texas Tech in 2026 following his two-game suspension.