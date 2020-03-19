Looking for work? These companies are hiring amid the coronavirus pandemic

Although the coronavirus pandemic has sparked widespread unemployment across the country due to many businesses being forced to shut down or adjust hours, some companies are still hiring.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

Albertsons Companies: The national grocery company is hiring for positions across its brands including Safeway and VONS.

Amazon: The online shopping behemoth announced on March 16 that it is looking to hire 100,000 workers to address a surge in online orders.

RELATED: Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders

Dominos: Reports indicated that the pizza chain was looking to hire 10,000 workers for full and part-time positions.

Food delivery services: While there has not been an announcement regarding increased demand for drivers, individuals can still sign up to deliver food to others through services such as DoorDash, GrubHub, Instacart, Postmates and Uber Eats.

Advertisement

H-E-B: The Texas-based grocer is hiring short-term hourly store positions across the state.

Kroger (Ralphs, Food 4 Less, Fred Meyer and more): Immediate openings are available at many of the brands under this national grocery store company.

Microsoft: Multiple positions are available with the tech leader.

Outschool: Education professionals could potentially teach online through this service.

Pizza Hut: The pizza chain is hiring for positions at its various locations.

Slack: The online chat service is hiring for roles.

Walmart: Walmart is hiring store workers and delivery drivers.

Zoom: This company, which offers videoconferencing services, is hiring for positions across the world.

For those who have lost their jobs or work due to the pandemic, they may be able to obtain coronavirus-related unemployment benefits.

RELATED: Jobless claims surge by 70,000

This story was reported from Los Angeles.