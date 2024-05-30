Expand / Collapse search
Lenny Kravitz reveals 9-year celibacy streak: 'It's a spiritual thing'

By Daniel Miller
Published  May 30, 2024 1:59pm CDT
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team
Lenny-Kravitz.jpg article

FILE-Lenny Kravitz honored with Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 12, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Lenny Kravitz shared details about a major lifestyle change he’s been doing for a while. 

The Grammy-winning artist revealed that he’s been celibate for nine years as he’s on a spiritual journey, TMZ reported

Kravitz, 60, said he’s given up sex until he finds the right woman and recently told The Guardian in an interview about an exchange with his dad. Kravitz said when he was younger, he overheard his father having a conversation with another woman on the phone and discovered that his dad was having an affair. 

RELATED: Gen Z thinks sex scenes are 'unnecessary' in TV and movies, survey finds

The rock star shared with The Guardian that he confronted his dad about the situation, with his father telling Kravitz he would do the same thing one day. 

When Kravtiz’s marriage with Lisa Bonet didn’t work out in the early 1990s, he explained to The Guardian that he started acting like a player. Kravitz explained that he didn’t like the direction his life was going and decided to make a change. 

Kravitz told The Guardian, "It’s a spiritual thing. I’ve become very set in my ways, in the way I live."

The "Fly Away" singer discussed his past infidelities in an Esquire story in 2023, sharing that he would consider marrying again sometime in the future. 

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 


 