Garland's own LeAnn Rimes to attend downtown square reopening

The newly-renovated Downtown Garland Square will reopen on October 14th and one of the city's most famous residents will be there to mark the occasion.

The city announced on Facebook that Garland-raised LeAnn Rimes will be at the reopening.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 08: LeAnn Rimes performs at the Ryman Auditorium on April 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Garland did not release many details about what would be happening for the big day or Rimes' role in them, but said more details will be released in the coming months.

Rimes was born in Mississippi, but moved to Garland when she was six.

(Courtesy: City of Garland)

The Downtown Garland Square renovation began in November 2021.

The square outside City Hall will include a large recreational and event lawn, an observatory treehouse, a play area, a water feature an more.

As part of the project, multiple blocks in the downtown area were also improved.