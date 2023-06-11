Expand / Collapse search

23-year-old woman shot in neck, killed at Southeast Dallas party

Southeast Dallas
Dallas police are investigating that left a woman with a gunshot wound to the neck.

DALLAS - Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a 23-year-old woman in Southeast Dallas on Saturday night.

Dallas Police were called to the Cherokee Village Apartments on North Jim Miller and Elam Roads at around 10:30 to respond to a shooting.

23-year-old Latorra Allen was found laying on the ground with a gun shot wound to her neck.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Investigators later learned that there was a large celebration in the courtyard of the complex and that several shots were fired. At least one hit the victim.

Police say they have no description of the suspect.

They ask anyone with information to call police.