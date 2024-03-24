New horror film earns $666,666 on Sunday's box office

The weekend box office got a little fright thanks to the horror film "Late Night with the Devil."

The film earned a total of $2.8 million overall, taking sixth place at the box office, and coincidentally earned $666,666 on Sunday, according to Variety.

Produced by IFC Films, "Late Night with the Devil" stars David Dastmalchian as a fictional talk show host in the late 1970s who "plans a Halloween special like no other- unaware he is about to unleash evil into the living rooms of America," according to the film’s official website.

"This weekend’s release of ‘Late Night With the Devil’ set fire to our old opening record," Scott Shooman, head of AMC Networks Films, which encompasses IFC, told Variety. "[It] continues to showcase that there is still potential for highly reviewed, intelligent auteur films in movie theaters across all genres."

Getty Images

"Late Night with the Devil" will also later release on the horror streaming service, Shudder, April 19.

Another religious horror film, the Sydney Sweeney-starring "Immaculate," opened in fourth place, with $5.3 million in ticket sales. In the film, Sweeney plays an American nun who joins a convent in the Italian countryside and discovers horrifying secrets within.

Topping the box office was another supernatural-powered, though more family-friendly film, the legacy sequel "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," which took in a total of $45.2 million domestically, $16.4 million internationally, for a total of $61 million.

According to Variety, "Frozen Empire" is just barely ahead of the franchise’s previous entry, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."

Both recent "Ghostbusters" films have incorporated original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd, and Ernie Hudson, with newer characters played by Paul Rudd, McKenna Grace, and "Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard.

Rounding out the top slots were "Dune: Part Two" with $17.6 million, sitting comfortably in second place, DreamWorks Animation's "Kung Fu Panda 4" with $16.8 million in third, and the Mark Wahlberg-led drama "Arthur the King" in fifth with $4.4 million.

