Lake Dallas home explodes, 1 taken to hospital
LAKE DALLAS, Texas - Firefighters in Lake Dallas are fighting a fire that was believed to be caused by an explosion from within a house.
What we know:
Around 7 p.m. on Thursday evening, Lake Cities firefighters and Lake Dallas Police responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Mosely Street in Lake Dallas.
Multiple other police departments have responded to the fire, including Lewisville PD and Highland Village PD.
CTSY: Jeff Ahring
At least one house fully collapsed due to the fire. Police believe an explosion was the cause of the fire.
At least one person was airlifted to a hospital following the explosion. Their condition is currently unknown.
Lake Dallas house fire
FOX 4 cameras captured firefighters working to put the fire out late Thursday evening.
What we don't know:
We don't know what exactly caused the fire or how many people were inside the house when it caught fire.
This is a breaking news story. Check back on this article for more updates as they become available.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Lake Cities Professional Firefighters Association and FOX 4 reporting.