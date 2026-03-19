Expand / Collapse search

Lake Dallas home explodes, 1 taken to hospital

By
Published  March 19, 2026 8:45pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 4
House explosion in Lake Dallas leave at least one injured

House explosion in Lake Dallas leave at least one injured

A home in Lake Dallas exploded on Thursday night, leaving at least one injured and causing a massive fire where the house once stood. FOX 4's Amelia Jones is live with more on the scene.

The Brief

    • A house in Lake Dallas has exploded, causing a structure fire to break out.
    • Firefighters are currently combating the fire in the 600 block of Moseley Street.
    • At least one person has been taken to the hospital following the explosion.

LAKE DALLAS, Texas - Firefighters in Lake Dallas are fighting a fire that was believed to be caused by an explosion from within a house.

What we know:

Around 7 p.m. on Thursday evening, Lake Cities firefighters and Lake Dallas Police responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Mosely Street in Lake Dallas. 

Multiple other police departments have responded to the fire, including Lewisville PD and Highland Village PD.

Image 1 of 5

CTSY: Jeff Ahring

At least one house fully collapsed due to the fire. Police believe an explosion was the cause of the fire.

At least one person was airlifted to a hospital following the explosion. Their condition is currently unknown.

Image 1 of 4

Lake Dallas house fire

FOX 4 cameras captured firefighters working to put the fire out late Thursday evening.

What we don't know:

We don't know what exactly caused the fire or how many people were inside the house when it caught fire.

This is a breaking news story. Check back on this article for more updates as they become available.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Lake Cities Professional Firefighters Association and FOX 4 reporting.

Crime and Public SafetyLake Highlands