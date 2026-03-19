Lake Dallas home explodes, 1 taken to hospital

The Brief A house in Lake Dallas has exploded, causing a structure fire to break out. Firefighters are currently combating the fire in the 600 block of Moseley Street. At least one person has been taken to the hospital following the explosion.



Firefighters in Lake Dallas are fighting a fire that was believed to be caused by an explosion from within a house.

What we know:

Around 7 p.m. on Thursday evening, Lake Cities firefighters and Lake Dallas Police responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Mosely Street in Lake Dallas.

Multiple other police departments have responded to the fire, including Lewisville PD and Highland Village PD.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ CTSY: Jeff Ahring

At least one house fully collapsed due to the fire. Police believe an explosion was the cause of the fire.

At least one person was airlifted to a hospital following the explosion. Their condition is currently unknown.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Lake Dallas house fire

FOX 4 cameras captured firefighters working to put the fire out late Thursday evening.

What we don't know:

We don't know what exactly caused the fire or how many people were inside the house when it caught fire.

This is a breaking news story. Check back on this article for more updates as they become available.