Labor Day 2023: What stores are open and closed on September 4

Monday is Labor Day and a federal holiday, which means some businesses will be closed.

Here is a look at what is not open this Labor Day:

Banks and post offices will be closed Monday along with government offices.

UPS, FedEx and the USPS will not offer any pickup or delivery service — except for USPS Priority Mail Express, which is delivered 365 days a year.

Costco will also be closed for the holiday.

Here are some major stores that will remain open for the holiday:

CVS

CVS stores will be open, however, some CVS pharmacies may be closed or hours may be reduced.

Dollar General

Dollar General will be open with regular store hours.

Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin' will be open for Labor Day and operate at normal business hours.

Home Depot

Home Depot will be open, but hours may vary based on location.

Kohl's

Kohl's stores will operate at normal hours.

Lowe's

Lowe's stores are operating under regular store hours.

McDonald's

McDonald's is open for Labor Day, but hours will vary by location.

Michaels

All U.S. stores will operate under normal hours.

Starbucks

Most Starbucks will be open, but hours will vary by location.

Target

Target stores will operate at normal store business hours, which will vary by location. You can check out the hours for different store locations here.

TJX Companies

All TJX Companies-owned stores such as Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense stores in the U.S. will be open during regular business hours.

Walgreens

Walgreens will be open during regular business hours, however, some Walgreens pharmacies may be closed or hours may be reduced.

Walmart

Walmart will operate under normal hours. Pharmacies and Auto Care centers may potentially close early depending upon the location.

Fox Business contributed to this report.