Kylie’s Corner for September 2025
Here are the best books that FOX 4 Meteorologist Kylie Capps read during the month of August, plus the book she's most looking forward to.
No. 1
"The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot" by Marianne Cronin
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
No. 2
"The River is Waiting" by Wally Lamb
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
No. 3
"The Poppy Fields" by Nikki Erlick
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Honorable Mention
"The Lost Summers of Newport" by Beatriz Williams
Most Anticipated Read
"The Heart's Invisible Furies" by John Boyne