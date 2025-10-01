Expand / Collapse search

Kylie’s Corner for September 2025

Published  October 1, 2025 10:53am CDT
Kylie's Corner
FOX 4
Here are the best books that FOX 4 Meteorologist Kylie Capps read during the month of August, plus the book she's most looking forward to.

No. 1

"The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot" by Marianne Cronin
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

No. 2

"The River is Waiting" by Wally Lamb
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

No. 3

"The Poppy Fields" by Nikki Erlick
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Honorable Mention

"The Lost Summers of Newport" by Beatriz Williams

Most Anticipated Read

"The Heart's Invisible Furies" by John Boyne

