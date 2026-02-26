Expand / Collapse search

Kylie's Corner for February 2026

By
Published  February 26, 2026 10:55am CST
Kylie's Corner
FOX 4
Kylie's Corner: February | The Ten

Kylie Capps recaps her favorite reads for the month of February.

DALLAS - Here are the best books that FOX 4 Meteorologist Kylie Capps read during the month of February, plus the book she's most looking forward to.

No. 1

Screenshot

"Iona Iverson's Rules for Commuting" by Clare Pooley
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

No. 2

Screenshot

"The Stolen Life of Colette Marceau" by Kristin Harmel
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

No. 3

Screenshot

"Best Offer Wins" by Marisa Kashino
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Honorable Mention

Screenshot

"You'll Never Know" by Caleb Stephens
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Most Anticipated Read

Screenshot

"Nobody's Girl" by Virginia Roberts Giuffre

