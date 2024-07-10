Kroger and Alberstons to sell these 28 grocery stores in Texas under merger

Kroger and Albertsons released a list of 579 stores that would be sold off under a proposed mega-merger of the grocery giants, including 28 locations in Texas.

Nearly all of the locations are in North Texas, with a Randalls store closing Houston and Galveston.

According to Bloomberg, Kroger's CEO sent a memo to employees at all of the affected stores notifying them of the plans to spin off the locations to C&S Wholesale Grocers if the merger goes through. All employees are expected to be able to maintain their employment with C&S, officials have said.

The merger still has not been approved.

The Federal Trade Commission sued to stop the merger in February, putting the $25 billion deal in question.

The FTC says the merger could lead to higher prices by reducing competition.

Kroger denies those claims, saying none of the stores that are sold will be closed

Kroger and Albertsons first announced merger plans in October 2022.

Hearings in the lawsuit are scheduled to be held later this month.

Locations to be sold in Albertsons, Kroger merger