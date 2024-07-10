Kroger and Alberstons to sell these 28 grocery stores in Texas under merger
Kroger and Albertsons released a list of 579 stores that would be sold off under a proposed mega-merger of the grocery giants, including 28 locations in Texas.
Nearly all of the locations are in North Texas, with a Randalls store closing Houston and Galveston.
According to Bloomberg, Kroger's CEO sent a memo to employees at all of the affected stores notifying them of the plans to spin off the locations to C&S Wholesale Grocers if the merger goes through. All employees are expected to be able to maintain their employment with C&S, officials have said.
The merger still has not been approved.
The Federal Trade Commission sued to stop the merger in February, putting the $25 billion deal in question.
The FTC says the merger could lead to higher prices by reducing competition.
Kroger denies those claims, saying none of the stores that are sold will be closed
Kroger and Albertsons first announced merger plans in October 2022.
SUGGESTED: Ammunition vending machines installed in grocery stores in Alabama, Oklahoma
Hearings in the lawsuit are scheduled to be held later this month.
Locations to be sold in Albertsons, Kroger merger
- Market Street — 985 W Bethany Dr, Allen
- Albertsons — 6220 U S Hwy 287, Arlington
- Albertsons — 301 SW Plaza Shopping Ctr, Arlington
- Tom Thumb — 1701 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington
- Tom Thumb — 2755 N Collins, Arlington
- Tom Thumb — 6333 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas
- Albertsons — 2321 W University Dr, Denton
- Albertsons — 1155 N Main St, Euless
- Market Street — 3800 Long Prairie Rd, Flower Mound
- Tom Thumb — 4301 Cross Timbers Rd, Flower Mound
- Market Street — 11999 Dallas Pkwy, Frisco
- Market Street — 4268 Legacy Dr, Frisco
- Tom Thumb — 4848 Preston Rd, Frisco
- Tom Thumb — 5550 Fm 423, Frisco
- Randalls — 2931 Central City Blvd, Galveston
- Randalls — 14610 Memorial Dr, Houston
- Tom Thumb — 612 Grapevine Hwy, Hurst
- Tom Thumb — 1000 Keller Pkwy, Keller
- Market Street — 3145 E Broad St, Mansfield
- Market Street — 6100 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney
- Tom Thumb — 6800 W Virginia Pkwy, McKinney
- Tom Thumb — 1501 Pioneer Rd, Mesquite
- Tom Thumb — 3945 Legacy Dr, Plano
- Tom Thumb — 1380 W Campbell Rd, Richardson
- Tom Thumb — 3070 N Goliad, Rockwall
- Tom Thumb — 551 Laurence Dr, Rockwall
- Albertsons — 1201 N Saginaw Blvd, Saginaw
- Tom Thumb — 101 Trophy Lake Dr, Trophy Club