Klyde Warren Park will get a $200M expansion, Dallas city leaders announce

The Brief Dallas city leaders announced a 1.7-acre expansion of Klyde Warren Park to further connect Uptown and Downtown. The project will add a new event pavilion, reception spaces, and an outdoor lawn that transforms into a winter ice rink. Construction is scheduled to begin this fall, with the completed project expected to open in late 2028.



Dallas city leaders announced a new $200 million expansion at Klyde Warren Park.

The 5.4-acre deck park helps connect the Uptown neighborhood to Downtown Dallas, and leaders hope the expansion will attract even more visitors and spur economic growth in the area.

Expansion plans unveiled

The backstory:

Klyde Warren Park opened in 2012 with a price tag of more than $100 million.

But the park brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. It’s already generated $6 billion in growth for Uptown and Downtown Dallas.

What's new:

Dallas leaders want to continue to build on that success. They hope to add another 1.7 acres of space over the Woodall Rodgers Freeway.

The plans also call for a new event pavilion, reception spaces, and outdoor lawns for concerts that can also transform into an ice skating rink in the winter.

The expansion will cost nearly $200 million with construction starting this fall.

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What they're saying:

Jody Grant, the chairman of Klyde Warren Park, said talks of an expansion at Klyde Warren have been in the works for a while now.

"We’ve had this in our sights for the last 20 years, but we’ve been working intensely on it for the last 10 years. So, we’ve got a turnkey project. It’s already designed where each screw is supposed to go. So it’s a turnkey product," Grant said.

"Klyde Warren Park embodies the bold steps forward that we can take with innovative vision. This is the type of project that has made Dallas one of the most successful and fast-rising cities in America," said Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson. "The expansion of this Park is exactly the kind of transformative investment we must continue to make throughout Dallas’s urban core. It will add new green space for residents to enjoy while driving continued economic growth, connecting our communities, and enhancing the quality of life that makes Dallas a destination for families, businesses, and visitors from around the world."

What's next:

The work is expected to take two years with an opening date scheduled for late 2028.

The park will span more than 7 acres once the project is completed.