Former judge declines offer to help preside over Ken Paxton's impeachment trial

By
Published 
Ken Paxton
AUSTIN, Texas - A former state appeals court judge has turned down an offer to help preside over Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's upcoming impeachment trial.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick announced Friday that he appointed Marc Brown to help him during the trial.

Patrick will serve as a sort of judge for the impeachment trial.

Saturday, Brown declined the offer.

In a letter, he said he recalled that he and wife donated to Eva Guzman's campaign in 2021.

At the time, Guzman was running for attorney general against Paxton.

Patrick did not say whether he'll seek a new assistant for the trial, which is set to begin September 5.