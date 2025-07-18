Keller may be first Tarrant County city to formally partner with ICE

article

The Brief Keller, TX, may partner with ICE through the 287g program. It would let Keller Jail screen arrestees' immigration status for federal action. City Council votes Aug 5 on the proposal, which promises federal funding.



The City of Keller is on course to become the first in Tarrant County and the 4th city in the state to formally partner with ICE through the federal 287g program.

Keller to partner with ICE

Keller Mayor Armin Mizani says the collaboration would benefit several northern Tarrant County cities who utilize the Keller Jail, like Southlake, Colleyville, Roanoke and Westlake.

The mayor says the federal dollars would only flow to the process that occurs at the jail. He acknowledges the current climate surrounding federal immigration initiatives and invites public debate.

The program is said to also help with funding for equipment and training to run immigration checks on people arrested and booked into the Keller Jail.

What they're saying:

"This is something in Keller now over the course of the last several years we’ve been running background checks on individuals that have been booked into our jail," said Mizani.

"So ultimately, what that means is, if someone is detained and placed in the Keller jail at that point, that is when we would run a background check. And if the appropriate authorities need to be notified of legal status, then we would do so. That collaboration with ICE would give us the option of federal resources that would help us with the training and equipment necessary to do that job effectively," said Mizani.

The mayor addressed concerns that the program could be harmful to residents.

"It’s only to the benefit of law-abiding citizens. That’s really what this program is about," Mizani said. "It’s not that we are going to have law enforcement knocking on peoples doors or making traffic stops. Again, this only applies to someone who commits a criminal offense and they get arrested. That is when, at that point, the program comes into effect."

"It’s about ensuring that the criminals that are arrested committed criminal offenses, that we know who they are and where they’re coming from, and that the appropriate authorities are notified," Mizani went on.

What's next:

The Keller City Council will take up the proposal to adopt a formal partnership with the federal program on Aug. 5.