(Source: Keller PD)

Keller police say a home caught fire on Saturday after an apparent lightning strike.

Police were called to the home on Cross Timbers Drive on Saturday afternoon.

The department said it appeared lightning struck the roof, starting a fire in the attic.

No one was injured.

Keller police say during storms, be sure to keep an eye on your neighbors' homes.