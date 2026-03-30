Kaufman County 11-year-old shot on school playground
CRANDALL, Texas - An 11-year-old is in the hospital after police said he was shot by another child on a school playground.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday on the playground at Opal Smith Elementary. That’s in the Heartland community of Kaufman County, about 30 minutes east of Dallas.
Crandall police said the 11-year-old boy suffered a non-life-threatening bullet wound to the leg. First responders treated him at the scene and then airlifted him to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas as a precaution.
The shooter was another 11-year-old boy, who was taken into custody. A pistol that was used in the shooting was also recovered, police said.
What we don't know:
Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the shooting and how the juvenile acquired the handgun.
What's next:
Crandal ISD said there is no indication of any lingering threat to students or staff. Therefore, Opal Smith Elementary will be open on Monday for normal school hours.
The Source: The information in this story is from the Crandall Police Department.