Expand / Collapse search

Kaufman County 11-year-old shot on school playground

By and
Published  March 30, 2026 7:21am CDT
Kaufman County
FOX 4
11-year-old shot on Crandall school playground

11-year-old shot on Crandall school playground

An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital recovering after being shot by another 11-year-old child on a school playground.

The Brief

    • An 11-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in the leg by another 11-year-old on Sunday night at a Kaufman County elementary school playground.
    • The shooter is in custody, and the handgun has been recovered, though police are still investigating how the child obtained the weapon and what led to the gunfire.
    • Opal Smith Elementary remains open for normal hours on Monday, as officials state there is no lingering threat to students or staff following the incident.

CRANDALL, Texas - An 11-year-old is in the hospital after police said he was shot by another child on a school playground.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday on the playground at Opal Smith Elementary. That’s in the Heartland community of Kaufman County, about 30 minutes east of Dallas.

Crandall police said the 11-year-old boy suffered a non-life-threatening bullet wound to the leg. First responders treated him at the scene and then airlifted him to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas as a precaution. 

The shooter was another 11-year-old boy, who was taken into custody. A pistol that was used in the shooting was also recovered, police said.

What we don't know:

Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the shooting and how the juvenile acquired the handgun.

What's next:

Crandal ISD said there is no indication of any lingering threat to students or staff. Therefore, Opal Smith Elementary will be open on Monday for normal school hours.

The Source: The information in this story is from the Crandall Police Department.

Kaufman CountyCrime and Public SafetyEducation