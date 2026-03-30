Kaufman County 11-year-old shot on school playground

The Brief An 11-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in the leg by another 11-year-old on Sunday night at a Kaufman County elementary school playground. The shooter is in custody, and the handgun has been recovered, though police are still investigating how the child obtained the weapon and what led to the gunfire. Opal Smith Elementary remains open for normal hours on Monday, as officials state there is no lingering threat to students or staff following the incident.



An 11-year-old is in the hospital after police said he was shot by another child on a school playground.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday on the playground at Opal Smith Elementary. That’s in the Heartland community of Kaufman County, about 30 minutes east of Dallas.

Crandall police said the 11-year-old boy suffered a non-life-threatening bullet wound to the leg. First responders treated him at the scene and then airlifted him to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas as a precaution.

The shooter was another 11-year-old boy, who was taken into custody. A pistol that was used in the shooting was also recovered, police said.

What we don't know:

Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the shooting and how the juvenile acquired the handgun.

What's next:

Crandal ISD said there is no indication of any lingering threat to students or staff. Therefore, Opal Smith Elementary will be open on Monday for normal school hours.