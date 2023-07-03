Kaboom Town road closures in Addison

Thousands of North Texans are expected to head to Addison for Kaboom Town on Monday night to get a peek at one of the best firework shows in the country.

The celebration is a big deal, but the large crowds also mean there is plenty of traffic.

Several roads in the area will be shut down tonight and tomorrow as people head in for the show.

Road Closures from the City of Addison:

Parking along Quorum Drive from Arapaho Road to Morris Avenue will be prohibited between 2am on Sunday, July 3 and 6am on Monday, July 4

Festival Way from Addison Road to Quorum Drive will re-open on July 5 by 5pm.

Addison Circle Drive from Addison Road to Witt Place will re-open on July 5 by 9am.

Quorum Drive from Arapaho Road to Morris Avenue will close on July 3 at 11am and will re-open on July 4 by 12am.

McEntire Place west of Lewis Place to Quorum Drive will close on July 3 at 11am and will re-open on July 4 by 12am.

﻿Spectrum Drive from Arapaho Road to McEntire Place will close on July 3 at 11am and will re-open on July 4 by 12am.

Arapaho Road Bridge will be closed at 12pm on July 3 and will re-open after the fireworks show (approximately 10:30pm).

Lindbergh Drive will close at approximately 6pm on July 3 and will re-open after the fireworks show (approximately 10:30pm).

If you are heading to this year's show be ready to sit in a bit of traffic.

Addison Circle Park opens to the public at 5 p.m., the air show starts at 7:30 p.m., the fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Free parking is available in some garages near Arapaho Road and the Dallas North Tollway.

If you did not get a ticket to the celebration there are several watch parties happening at bars and restaurants around the Metroplex.