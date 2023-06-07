Plano music instructor arrested on sexual abuse of a child charge

article

A 37-year-old man who taught music out of his Plano home has been arrested after police said he sexually abused a child.

Jun Guo faces a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old.

Few details have been released about the investigation, but Plano police said they executed an arrest warrant on Monday.

Featured article

Police said Guo is a music instructor who gave lessons at his home in the 3600 block of Estacado Lane.

Anyone who may have additional information on Guo is asked to call Plano PD at (972) 941-2148.