Tarrant County man given life sentence for the death of his 10-week-old son

A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of his 10-week-old son in Tarrant County back in 2018.

Joseph Matthew Welborn was sentenced by a jury Thursday after pleading guilty to a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

According to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office, Welborn was home alone with his baby, Christian, on December 21, 2018, while Christian’s mother and grandfather were out shopping.

When they returned home, they called 911 after finding Christian "unresponsive, pale, and unconscious."

Christian was taken to the hospital after suffering "blunt force trauma to the head," and later pronounced dead.

The autopsy found he had two complex skull fractures.

Police said Welborn told them several different stories, including blaming his 4-year-old son for dropping Christian.