Woman, dog killed in Northeast Dallas house fire

A woman and her dog were killed after a fire in the Northeast Dallas home on Tuesday morning.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to a house fire on Jonesboro Avenue just after 6 a.m.

When the firefighters arrived they saw heavy flames and smoke coming out of the front window of the one-story home.

Firefighters eventually made entry into the home after the fire was out and found the bodies of the woman and her dog.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors told firefighters that they knocked on the door when they saw the flames, but no one answered.

People who lived nearby told FOX 4 that the woman was on oxygen.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.