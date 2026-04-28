Jill Darden, founder of Fort Worth Black News and community advocate, dies at 52

The Brief Jill Darden, the founder and publisher of Fort Worth Black News, has passed away at the age of 52. Since 1997, Darden has used her platform to highlight underrepresented stories and the cultural landscape of Fort Worth’s Black community. Community leaders have pledged to continue her legacy, though the long-term future of her publication has not yet been detailed.



Jill Darden, a longtime journalist, publisher and community advocate who founded Fort Worth Black News, has died at 52.

Remembering Jill Darden’s impact on Fort Worth

Jill Darden

What we know:

Darden launched Fort Worth Black News in 1997 to provide coverage that reflected the realities, achievements and concerns of a Black community often underrepresented in mainstream media.

Through her work, Darden highlighted the people, institutions and neighborhoods that shaped the city, helping preserve stories that might otherwise have gone untold. Her reporting and publishing efforts contributed to Fort Worth’s cultural and social landscape.

Legacy of community advocacy and storytelling

Jill Darden (far left)

What they're saying:

Tarrant County Commissioner Roderick Miles Jr. said Darden’s work helped elevate community voices and document both the challenges and successes of Fort Worth, adding that her legacy is reflected in the stories she told and the people she inspired.

Her death has prompted an outpouring of tributes across Fort Worth, with community members emphasizing the importance of continuing the work she began, including sustaining the publication she founded.

Dig deeper:

Darden is survived by her family, including her son, Jiles, as well as colleagues and community members committed to preserving her legacy through continued storytelling.