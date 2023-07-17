Tarrant Co. mom arrested after 'unnecessary medical procedures' performed on 3-year-old, investigators say

Tarrant County investigators are asking people to come forward who may have been in contact with a woman who they say abused her 3-year-old child.

27-year-old Jessica Gasser was arrested in Rusk County last week and is currently being held at the Tarrant County Jail.

Jessica Gasser

Investigators say it is a case of Munchausen by Proxy, also known as medical child abuse.

Tarrant County investigators believe Gasser had multiple "unnecessary medical procedures" performed on her child.

An arrest affidavit says that Gasser intentionally provided a false medical history to medical providers leading them to draw blood 28 times from the victim.

An investigation found that Gasser had taken her child to several hospitals in Texas, Louisiana and Ohio.

In one instance in March, the 3-year-old was given a feeding tube because Gasser said she was not eating and was losing weight.

Doctors became suspicious after the victim still did not gain weight, even reports filed by Gasser said the 3-year-old was taking enough calories to gain weight. Doctors reported Gasser to DFPS because they feared the suspect was not actually giving her daughter the food she claimed she was.

The affidavit says Gasser had set up a GoFundMe account in an attempt to raise money to take her daughter to the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio for treatment.

At one point, Gasser and her daughter flew from Dallas to Cleveland through a company called Miracle Flight, which offers free flights to medically-complicated children.

Gasser had listed gastroparesis as her daughter's diagnosis on paperwork with Miracle Flight. At that time, doctors at Children's Medical Center Dallas and Dell Children's Medical Center has told Gasser that her daughter did not have gastroparesis, according to documents.

A search of Gasser's phone also found Google searches for "Is lying to a doctor about a child illegal" and "can you be prosecuted in a different county than you reside."

Investigators don't know how long the abuse has been happening, but say that Gasser sent messages to a friend telling her to delete all of her posts on Facebook about her child's health, including private messages.

Police say Gasser used the screen name MedicalMamaJess and had thousands of followers on social media.

Tarrant County investigators are asking for anyone with information about Gasser or who have been in contact with her through social media, email or text to contact detectives at 817-884-3749.