Japan declares state of emergency in Tokyo 2 weeks before Olympics

The Japanese Prime Minister announced a state of emergency for Tokyo due to rising COVID-19 infections with the Olympics opening in just two weeks.

Japan Prime Minister Yoshihde Suga said the state of emergency would go into effect on Monday and last through Aug. 22. This means the Olympics, opening on July 23 and running through Aug. 8, will be held entirely under emergency measures. The Paralympics open on Aug. 24.

"Taking into consideration the impact of the delta strain, and in order to prevent the resurgence of infections from spreading across the country, we need to step up virus prevention measures," Suga said in announcing the emergency measures.

The International Olympic Committee and local organizers are attempting to hold the games during a pandemic despite opposition from the Japanese public and medical community. The announcement came as IOC President Thomas Bach arrived in Tokyo and largely avoided cameras. Bach went to the IOC's games headquarters in Tokyo, a five-star hotel in the center of the city, where he was reported to need to self-isolate for three days.

The present state of emergency ends Sunday. Tokyo reported 896 new cases on Thursday, up from 673 a week earlier. It's the 19th straight day that cases have topped the mark set seven days prior. New cases on Wednesday hit 920, the highest total since 1,010 were reported on May 13.

Fans from abroad were banned months ago from attending the Olympics. But just two weeks ago, organizers and the IOC decided to allow venues to be filled to 50% of capacity but crowds not to exceed 10,000. The state-of-emergency will force them to change plans again with a decision probably coming later on Thursday.

The state of emergency is mainly a request for bars, restaurants and karaoke parlors serving alcohol to close. A ban on serving alcohol is a key step to tone down Olympic-related festivities and keep people from drinking and partying. Tokyo residents are expected to face stay-home requests and watch the games on TV from home.

"The infections are in their expansion phase and everyone in this country must firmly understand the seriousness of it," Dr. Shigeru Omi, a top government medical adviser, said.

He urged authorities to quickly take tough measures ahead of the Olympics, with summer vacations approaching. Omi has repeatedly called for a ban on spectators and has said it's "abnormal" to hold the Olympics during a pandemic.

In a report sent last month to the government and Olympic officials, Omi stressed that the safest way to hold the Tokyo Olympics is without any fans.

"We believe the risks of infections inside venues would be lowest by holding the event with no fans," said the June 18 report, which was compiled by a group of 26 experts led by Omi, a former World Health Organization official.

Separately, a government COVID-19 advisory panel met Wednesday and expressed concerns about the ongoing resurgence of the infections.

"Two-thirds of the infections in the capital region are from Tokyo, and our concern is the spread of the infections to neighboring areas," said Ryuji Wakita, director-general of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

The Olympics are pushing ahead against most medical advice, partially because the postponement stalled the IOC’s income flow. It gets almost 75% of its income from selling broadcast rights, and estimates suggest it would lose $3 billion to $4 billion if the Olympics were canceled.

About 11,000 Olympians and 4,400 Paralympians are expected to enter Japan, with tens of thousands of officials, judges, administrators, sponsors, broadcasters, and media also entering. The IOC says more than 80% of residents of the Olympic Village will be vaccinated.

Nationwide, Japan has had about 810,000 cases and nearly 14,900 deaths. Only 15% of Japanese are fully vaccinated, still low compared with 47.4% in the United States and almost 50% in Britain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.