Expand / Collapse search

Irving police searching for missing 65-year-old woman

By
Published  August 21, 2025 5:21pm CDT
Irving
FOX 4
article

Julie Hello

The Brief

    • Police need help finding 65-year-old Julie Hello from Irving. 
    • She was last seen on Wednesday evening in a parking lot not far from the Levy Event Plaza in Las Colinas.
    • Hello was diagnosed with early dementia and may be in danger.

IRVING, Texas - Irving police are working to activate a Silver Alert for a missing 65-year-old woman with early dementia.

What we know:

Julie Hello was last seen around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday in a parking lot in the 700 block of Lake Carolyn Parkway, which is near apartments and retail space in Los Colinas.

She is a 65-year-old white female described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 170 pounds.

She was wearing blue Hoka shoes, light blue shorts, and a gray sweatshirt at the time. She also usually wears eyeglasses.

Featured