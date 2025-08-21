Irving police searching for missing 65-year-old woman

article

The Brief Police need help finding 65-year-old Julie Hello from Irving. She was last seen on Wednesday evening in a parking lot not far from the Levy Event Plaza in Las Colinas. Hello was diagnosed with early dementia and may be in danger.



Irving police are working to activate a Silver Alert for a missing 65-year-old woman with early dementia.

What we know:

Julie Hello was last seen around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday in a parking lot in the 700 block of Lake Carolyn Parkway, which is near apartments and retail space in Los Colinas.

She is a 65-year-old white female described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 170 pounds.

She was wearing blue Hoka shoes, light blue shorts, and a gray sweatshirt at the time. She also usually wears eyeglasses.