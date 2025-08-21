Irving police searching for missing 65-year-old woman
IRVING, Texas - Irving police are working to activate a Silver Alert for a missing 65-year-old woman with early dementia.
What we know:
Julie Hello was last seen around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday in a parking lot in the 700 block of Lake Carolyn Parkway, which is near apartments and retail space in Los Colinas.
She is a 65-year-old white female described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 170 pounds.
She was wearing blue Hoka shoes, light blue shorts, and a gray sweatshirt at the time. She also usually wears eyeglasses.