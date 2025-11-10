Irving fire damages 8 apartments early Monday morning
IRVING, Texas - The Irving Fire Department put out an apartment fire Monday morning in the 1900 block of Carl Road, which is just south of Hwy. 183 and west of Loop 12 Walton Walker Rd.
Irving Apartment Fire
What we know:
The fire was reported just before 7 a.m. and was out around 7:30 p.m.
Officials with the Irving Fire Department said eight apartments were involved in the fire.
There were no deaths or injuries reported in the fire.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Officials did not say if the residents of the eight apartments have been displaced.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Irving Fire Department.