Irving fire damages 8 apartments early Monday morning

article

The Brief Firefighters responded to an apartment complex fire in the 1900 block of Carl Road early this morning. The fire, which was reported before 7 a.m., involved eight apartment units before being extinguished. Officials confirm that no deaths or injuries were reported, but the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.



The Irving Fire Department put out an apartment fire Monday morning in the 1900 block of Carl Road, which is just south of Hwy. 183 and west of Loop 12 Walton Walker Rd.

Irving Apartment Fire

What we know:

The fire was reported just before 7 a.m. and was out around 7:30 p.m.

Officials with the Irving Fire Department said eight apartments were involved in the fire.

There were no deaths or injuries reported in the fire.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials did not say if the residents of the eight apartments have been displaced.