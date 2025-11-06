I-635 Traffic Alert: Major closures begin Thursday

article

The Brief Four of five eastbound lanes of I-635 (LBJ Freeway) in North Dallas will be closed from Thursday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. for major maintenance work. The affected stretch is between Preston Road and Park Central Drive, a high-volume area expected to see significant, unavoidable delays. The TexPress toll lanes in the eastbound direction will be free during the closure period to help alleviate congestion.



Drivers in North Texas should prepare for significant congestion and major traffic pattern changes on I-635 LBJ Freeway starting tonight. The closures on one of the Metroplex's most heavily traveled freeways are expected to cause delays throughout the weekend.

I-635 Closed in North Dallas

What we know:

The construction focuses on resurfacing and routine maintenance near the Park Central Drive bridge. Only one left lane of I-635 eastbound will remain open in the affected area, which stretches between Preston Road and Park Central Drive.

The closures will occur in two phases:

Thursday, Nov. 6 (Overnight): Four of five eastbound main lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Continuous Weekend Closure: Four of five eastbound main lanes will be closed continuously from Friday, Nov. 7, at 9 p.m. until Monday, Nov. 10, at 5 a.m.

Free Toll Road Access

To help alleviate congestion, officials have announced a crucial alternative for travelers.

Free TexPress Lanes: During the closure period, the TexPress toll lanes in the eastbound direction within the affected area will be available for all drivers free of charge.

Frontage Roads: Drivers can also use the continuous eastbound frontage roads in the area as alternate routes.

Due to the heavy volume of traffic this section typically handles, travelers are strongly advised to avoid the area entirely if possible, as these measures may not resolve all expected slowdowns.