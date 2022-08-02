'Honor Killings' Trial: Sisters feared their dad would kill them days before their murders, prosecutors claim

Testimony began Tuesday in the capital murder trial of a former fugitive on the FBI’s Most Wanted List.

Yaser Said is accused of the murders of his teenage daughters in 2008. He was on the run from then until his ultimate capture in 2020.

Said disappeared simultaneously with the girls' murders and eluded police and the FBI for 12 years before he was finally captured.

Through attorney Brad Lollar, Said on Tuesday entered a plea of not guilty.

There were tears from Connie Moggio, the aunt to Aliba and Sarah Said, as she was asked to identify an autopsy photo in contrast to pictures in of the girls shortly before they were murdered on January 1, 2008, in the back seat of a taxicab at an Irving hotel.

MORE: Opening statements begin Tuesday for father accused of murdering two daughters

Said is facing capital murder for his daughters’ deaths.

In opening statements, the state told jurors Said wanted to control every facet of his family's life.

"This is a case about a man possessed with possession and control," said Dallas County Prosecutor Lauren Black. "As they had more independence, that was less control for him."

But defense attorneys countered that no eyewitness or surveillance camera captured the father at the crime scene and claimed the government focused on him because he was Muslim.

"The state wanted to convict Yaser Said for being Muslim in 2008," said defense attorney Joe Patton. "And the evidence does not support a capital murder conviction today at this trial."

Lewisville High School AP Teacher Renee Hopkins taught both girls.

"I recognized that something was wrong and asked them to stay after class," she recalled.

Hopkins said the girls confided in her about their home life, and Amina emailed her on December 21, 2007, days before they were killed.

The email said they were running away from their dad.

"I know that he will search until he finds us, and he will without any drama nor doubt kill us," the email read.

Not long after with their mother, the girls along with their boyfriends ran to Oklahoma but came back four days later.

Erik Panmeno was Sarah’s boyfriend.

"Sarah kind of wanted to come back to try to fix things," he said. "And Patricia convinced us all to go back hoping that it would be safe."

Yet to be presented in court is the 911 call made by Sarah. In her dying words, she identified her father as the one who shot her and her sister.

Moggio said she last spoke with Amina hours before the girls died. She said Amina was furious that their mother had gone back home to Said.

"She said that her mom was wanting her to go back home. She didn't wanna go back home," she said. "She'd rather be dead than to ever go back there."

There was a big issue that started outside the presence of the jury about whether the allegations of sexual assault against the girls by their father could be introduced into the record.

The judge ruled in favor of the defensive on that that, but it was brought up by Moggio and ultimately dealt with in the court room in front of the jury.

The last witness Tuesday was Amina's boyfriend, Edgar Ruiz. He testified that he and his father were on the way to the city jail in Irving to bail someone out when they passed a taxi cab. He recognized Amina in that cab looking concerned in the front seat and Sarah looking fearful in the back.

Ruiz’s testimony continues at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.