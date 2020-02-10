Hometown Heroes: Stitch A Wish

For 14 years, expert sewers have put lots of love in the items they make for patients at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth.

The volunteers at Stick A Wish sewed more than 5,300 colroful pillowcases in 2019. Every patient gets to select one and take it home. The sewers make Christmas stockings, felt tooth holders for visits from the tooth fairy, tiny soft toys and lots more.

They work at home or in small groups and a few times a year they gather to sew in the atrium at the medical center.

Ten-year member Caroline Skinner said, "It's good to put a smile on a sick child's face."

For more information: https://cookchildrens.org/giving/volunteers/Pages/stitch-a-wish-volunteers.aspx