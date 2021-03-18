Happy birthday, Bruce Willis: These movies featuring the iconic actor are free to stream on Tubi

Legendary actor Bruce Willis turns 67 on Friday, so the timing couldn’t feel more right to celebrate with free-to-stream films featuring the Hollywood A-lister.

The iconic actor, known for his roles in hits including "Die Hard", "Pulp Fiction" and "The Sixth Sense", has acted in hundreds of feature films and TV shows over more than four decades.

Whether it’s a spectacular action movie or creepy thriller, you’ll find the perfect movie to celebrate the occasion.

FILE - Actor Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless Brooklyn" premiere during the 57th New York Film Festival on Oct. 11, 2019 in New York City.

Here is a list of movies and shows featuring the Hollywood star:

16 Blocks (2006): Starring Bruce Willis, Mos Def, David Morse and Cylk Cozart.

"The routine task of escorting a witness from police custody to a courthouse 16 blocks away becomes a chaotic fight for survival for a jaded NYPD cop."

The Last Boy Scout (1991): Starring Bruce Willis, Damon Wayans, Chelsea Field and Taylor Negron.

"A world-weary ex-secret service agent teams up with a washed-up ex-quarterback to crack the case of a pro sports gambling operation-turned deadly."

The Whole Nine Yards (2000): Starring Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry, Amanda Peet, Michael Clarke Duncan, Natasha Henstridge and Kevin Pollak.

"A notorious hitman moves in next door to a beleaguered dentist, which pulls the doctor out of his tedious life and into the organized crime world."

Lucky Number Slevin (2007): Starring Bruce Willis, Josh Hartnett, Lucy Liu, Morgan Freeman and Ben Kingsley.

"A mysterious man is roped into a dangerous feud between two rival crime kingpins, neither of whom can step foot outside for fear of assassination."

Fire With Fire (2012): Starring Bruce Willis, Josh Duhamel, Rosario Dawson, Vincent D'Onofrio, Richard Schiff, Julian McMahon and Curtis Jackson.

"A fireman, in Witness Protection after seeing a white supremacist commit a brutal crime, decides to take action when he finds himself threatened."

Precious Cargo (2016): Starring Bruce Willis, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Claire Forlani.

"Following a failed heist, two thieves-turned-lovers must outwit a ruthless crime boss hell-bent on taking them down. Can they pull it off?"

Extraction (2015): Starring Bruce Willis, Kellan Lutz, Gina Carano, D.B. Sweeney, Dan Bilzerian, Nikki BreAnne Wells and Summer Altice.

"The son of a captured CIA operative battles rogue agents and international terrorists in a risky mission to find his father and stop a terrorist plot."

Catch .44 (2011): Starring Bruce Willis, Malin Akerman, Forest Whitaker, Deborah Ann Woll, Nikki Reed and Brad Dourif.

"Three friends accept a job to stop a drug deal, but instead get caught in a standoff between a psychopath, some local men, and the head crime boss."

What Just Happened (2008): Starring Robert DeNiro, Catherine Keener, Sean Penn, Robin Wright Penn, John Turturro, Michael Wincott, Stanley Tucci, Kristen Stewart and Bruce Willis.

"A movie producer desperately tries to save his two films from falling apart while managing the chaos of two marriages that already have."

Hollywood Rivals (2001) (S1: Ep. 18): Starring Bruce Willis, Mel Gibson, Bette Davis, Joan Crawford and Arnold Schwarzenegger."Competition for fame is central to this documentary series that explores the friendly rivalries and ruthless conflicts between Hollywood stars."

Assassination of a High School President (2008): Starring Bruce Willis, Michael Rapaport, Zoë Kravitz, Mischa Barton, Luke Grimes and Robin Lord Taylor.

"At a Catholic high school, the popular girl teams up with a sophomore newspaper reporter to investigate a case of stolen SAT exams. Once the duo target their suspects, a larger conspiracy is unearthed."

The Hip Hop Project (2006): Starring Chris 'Kazi' Rolle, Russell Simmons and Bruce Willis.

"The compelling true story of a group of New York City teens who weather years of struggle and hardships to produce a powerful hip hop album."

Bruno the Kid (1997): Starring Bruce Willis, Jennifer Hale, Tony Jay, Mark Hamill and Bronson Pinchot.

"A boy genius goes on dangerous missions as the world's youngest spy, while trying to keep his side job hidden from his parents and classmates."

