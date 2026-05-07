Haltom High School band teacher arrested for improper relationship with student

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The Brief Joseph Nguyen, 23, was booked into Tarrant County jail for an alleged improper relationship with a student. Nguyen resigned from Haltom High School in April. He was a band director at the school. No details about the case were released, but the school district said there were no reports of misconduct on campus or any other potential victims.



A former Haltom High School band teacher was arrested for allegedly having a relationship with a student.

What we know:

Joseph Nguyen, 23, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Tarrant County jail on a charge of improper relationship between an educator and student.

He was released after posting his $7,500 bond, according to court records.

Dig deeper:

Nguyen was one of the directors for the Haltom High School Marching Band, according to a website for the Birdville ISD Marching Festival.

In a letter to parents, Birdville ISD referred to him as a former teacher who resigned in April and has not been on campus since.

What they're saying:

"The safety and well-being of our students are always our top priority, and you can be assured that we acted swiftly once notified and are working closely with the Haltom City Police Department on their investigation," the district said in its letter to parents.

What we don't know:

Neither police nor the school district have released details about the allegations.

Birdville ISD said it could not discuss the specifics of the case because of federal privacy laws, but assured parents that there were no reports of misconduct on campus and no other students have been identified as potential victims.